Grand Rapids ranks 93rd best city for jobs

A new report finds Grand Rapids is only average when it comes to the best places to find jobs.

WalletHub on Tuesday published a ranking of 2021’s Best Cities for Jobs, and Grand Rapids ranks 93rd out of 182 cities that were analyzed.

To determine the best cities for jobs, WalletHub compared 182 of the most populous U.S. cities (excluding the surrounding metro areas) across two key metrics — job market and socioeconomics — using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, Indeed, Glassdoor, ManpowerGroup and more.

WalletHub assigned a heavier weight to the job market metric, as researchers concluded factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision to relocate for employment. Such factors include job opportunities, average starting salary, industry variety, employment outlook and more.

Each factor was graded on a 100-point scale with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job seekers.

The 182 cities were given a weighted average across all metrics to calculate the overall score, and the resulting scores were used to rank-order the sample.

Grand Rapids was ranked 100th for job market and 62nd for socioeconomics with a total weighted score of 51.83.

Top 10 cities for jobs

South Burlington, Vermont (66.53 total score)

2. Columbia, Maryland (64.01)

3. Virginia Beach, Virginia (63.64)

4. Salt Lake City, Utah (63.57)

5. Boise, Idaho (62.55)

6. Scottsdale, Arizona (62.15)

7. Chesapeake, Virginia (62.07)

8. Seattle, Washington (62.04)

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado (60.73)

10. Plano, Texas (60.63)

Bottom 10 cities for jobs

173. New Haven, Connecticut (14.48)

174. Cleveland, Ohio (40.77)

175. Bridgeport, Connecticut (40.60)

176. Gulfport, Mississippi (40.52)

177. La Cruces, New Mexico (40.15)

178. North Las Vegas, Nevada (39.85)

179. Brownsville, Texas (39.47)

180. Detroit (38.94)

181. Shreveport, Louisiana (38.55)

182. Hialeah, Florida (38.18)