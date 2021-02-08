Grand Rapids ranks No. 2 among ‘remote-ready cities’

A new report says Grand Rapids is one of the top 10 cities best positioned to attract remote workers.

Livability.com last month published a ranking of the Top 10 Remote-Ready Cities in the U.S. in partnership with Fourth Economy, a national community and economic development consulting firm, and Grand Rapids is No. 2 on the list.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 42% of people have either moved or thought about moving, and many of them are taking their jobs with them,” said Winona Dimeo-Ediger, editor-in-chief of Livability.com. “This is a huge opportunity for cities to attract new residents, and the 10 cities on this list are perfect examples of places with the infrastructure and amenities remote workers are looking for.”

To determine the ranking, data was sourced from Fourth Economy’s Community Index and Livability’s 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live list, as well as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics job flexibilities and work schedule list (2017-18) and median download and upload speed data from the Measurement Lab Internet Speed (2020).

Other ranking metrics included broadband access, number of local jobs that can be done from home, affordability, strength of the regional economy and quality of life.

“The migration patterns resulting from the shifting work norms will change the core demographics of many communities,” said Rich Overmoyer, president and CEO of Fourth Economy. “Our data-driven analysis shows that these remote-ready cities are places that people want to live in and thrive in the new world of work.”

Top 10 remote-ready cities in the U.S.