La Fuente Consulting launches language services company

A local diversity, equity and inclusion consulting firm is launching a partner company that will offer international interpretation, translation and multimedia services.

Grand Rapids-based La Fuente Consulting said Friday that it launched La Fuente Communications to assist clients in reaching customers worldwide through linguistic services spanning more than 250 languages and 100 industries.

The new company is focused on offering comprehensive language services for businesses and organizations to communicate with their multilingual employees, connect with their customers and reach prospective clients in their language in the markets it serves worldwide.

La Fuente Communications’ translation, interpretation and multimedia solutions are designed to help clients transform language barriers into a globally competitive advantage.

“Global communication is a large part of many different industries, including here in West Michigan,” said Ana Ramirez-Saenz, founder and owner of La Fuente Consulting and La Fuente Communications. “For promoting your brands across cultures, it is vital that the content of your message is expressed accurately, concisely and above all, with the cultural nuances that will resonate in the marketplace. That is what we do best. Our team is standing by to work with you.”

Migrating the language services division from La Fuente Consulting into its own entity positioned La Fuente Communications to exclusively market its translation, interpretation and multimedia services to an ever-expanding and growing multilingual business world, Ramirez-Saenz said.

“Opening doors for global opportunities for our clients through our language solutions is one of our top priorities,” she said.

Ramirez-Saenz founded La Fuente Consulting in 2000 after a long career in corporate banking and various roles at Steelcase. As one of the few women of color in many of her positions, she saw and experienced firsthand the need for DEI leadership.

“The most important skills I employed at the onset of my banking career (were) to listen intently to the concerns CEOs and leadership teams had for the organization, meet them where they are, speak in their language and be focused on results,” she said. “I hold true to those principles today and carry them forward in assisting organizations to transform their work environments into inclusive and welcoming corporate cultures where everyone is valued for their background, knowledge and experience.”

La Fuente Consulting created its language services division in 2003. Today, with the rise of globalization and the marketplace widely embracing the value of DEI and cross-cultural communications, Ramirez-Saenz saw the need to spin La Fuente Communications into a separate company.

“This was a natural progression for the La Fuente brand,” she said. “La Fuente Consulting will continue to focus on guiding organizations in transforming their cultures by creating diverse, inclusive and equitable work environments, and La Fuente Communications will take over the linguistic side of the business.”

La Fuente Communications offers a large network of certified linguists who are native speakers in their focus languages and are fluent in English.

“Our linguists, who are highly experienced, technology savvy and adhere to an established professional linguistic code of ethics, are from across the globe, cover more than 250 of the world’s languages and have in-depth knowledge in over 100 industries,” Ramirez-Saenz said. “Those industries span from medical to education, hospitality to nonprofit and everything in between.”