50 MIW honoree: Lisa Lowery

Lisa Lowery

Section chief

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital/Spectrum Health

Lisa Lowery’s work is driven by her passion for developing a health care system that better reflects the communities and patients she serves.

As section chief for Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Spectrum Health and division chief of Pediatric Subspecialties at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Lowrey is committed to leading and developing residents and medical students to care for underserved youth and families throughout West Michigan with a focus on promoting equity and inclusion in the medical field.

Originally an associate professor for Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s department of pediatrics and human development, Lowery also was named assistant dean for diversity and cultural initiatives at the college in 2020. Since assuming the new position, she has developed a series of DEI events for the college as well as curriculum focused on racism, health disparities and microaggression.

“My leadership style is one in which I love to develop people. I love to see people grow,” Lowery said. “Additionally, I hope that I helped pave the way for others, as so many have done for me so that we don’t have to be the only person of color at the table. … I hope that I will be most remembered (for making) this space a little more welcoming, comfortable, supporting and affirming for those that come behind me.”

Lowery’s community involvement includes serving on the Urban League of West Michigan’s board of directors for 15 years, where she currently holds the position of vice president, as well as on the Grand Rapids LGBTQ+ Health Consortium and Wedgwood Christian Services executive boards.