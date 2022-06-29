Local executives named to EY Entrepreneur of the Year list

Four West Michigan executives have been recognized among the most “ambitious and dynamic” in Michigan and northwest Ohio by a global consulting firm.

Ernst & Young (EY) on Friday, June 24, announced the award winners for its Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio region, and on the list are Greg Williams, co-founder, chair and CEO of Grand Rapids-based Acrisure; John Sammut and Jochen Lipp, CEO and COO of Grand Rapids-based Firstronic, respectively; and Marc Schupan, CEO of Kalamazoo-based Schupan & Sons.

Entrepreneur of the Year is an awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. An independent panel of judges selected the team based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other contributions and attributes.

“EY has honored the curiosity, ingenuity, courage and drive of unstoppable entrepreneurs since 1986, and we are proud to continue the tradition again this year by celebrating this outstanding group of leaders,” said Joe Lenglet, EY partner and Entrepreneur of the Year Michigan and Northwest Ohio program co-director.

Laura Trosper, EY partner and Entrepreneur of the Year Michigan and Northwest Ohio program co-director said she admires the tenacity of this crop of winners.

“Each of these entrepreneurs has persevered to make their visions become a reality, and we have no doubt that they will benefit from and serve as valuable members of our global Entrepreneur of the Year community,” she said.

Acrisure said in a statement the company was “honored to see Greg and his ‘Limitless’ philosophy recognized alongside these other inspiring business leaders.”

Sammut and Lipp, who also were named to this list in 2006, said they believe the award is a testament to the repeatable formula they built for operational excellence.

“For more than 35 years, the award has recognized entrepreneurs who test the limits of the possible. (We’re) humbled to be in the select few recognized twice by a program with this legacy,” Lipp said.

As Michigan and Northwest Ohio award winners, Williams, Sammut and Lipp, and Schupan now will be considered by the judges for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner then will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award in June 2023.