Meijer receives disability inclusion award for fifth straight year

For the fifth consecutive year, Meijer received a 2021 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion award, which is assessed by the 2021 Disability Equality Index, a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The index measured the retailer’s organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

“The events of the last year highlighted gaps workplaces face in supporting members of marginalized communities,” said Timothy Williams, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Meijer. “We continue to learn how to better support our team members with disabilities every day and appreciate seeing those efforts recognized again this year.”

Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group partnered with Aira to provide blind and low-vision customers free access to the live visual support app in all its stores. Through the partnership, Meijer also designed shopping carts that are more accessible to individuals with disabilities, among other things.

“Meijer has a longstanding reputation for engaging people with disabilities in the workplace and empowering all their employees toward greater disability awareness and inclusion,” Disability:IN President and CEO Jill Houghton said. “Their top score in the 2021 Disability Equality Index reflects this commitment, and we’re proud to be partnering with Meijer on this important journey.”