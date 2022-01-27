Meijer seeks submissions for expanded supplier diversity event

Meijer is looking for submissions from diverse-owned service providers, as well as retail-ready product makers, for its next supplier diversity event.

The March 29-31 event will give diverse-owned businesses nationwide the opportunity to showcase their offerings for interested Meijer buyers and procurement teams.

“Our supplier diversity efforts reach beyond just the brands customers see on our shelves,” said Peter Whitsett, executive vice president of merchandising and marketing for Meijer. “We aim to support diverse-owned businesses throughout our stores, from the products we offer to the signage we hang and the services that keep the stores running. That’s why we’re excited to include a broad range of business categories in this event.”

Certified minority-, LGBTQ-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with products or services in the categories listed below can apply by Monday, Feb. 7, for consideration.

Diverse-owned brands with merchandise in the following retail categories can apply for the event here:

Beauty and personal care

Over-the-counter and wellness

General merchandise

Grocery

Additionally, the retailer is accepting submissions here from diverse-owned business service providers offering the following goods and services:

Inbound transportation carriers

Skilled trades for construction and facility maintenance

All business services (marketing, HR, IT and financial)

Supplies; packaging; maintenance, repair and operations; and signage

Environmental, real estate and new site services

Store fixtures, manufacturing and warehousing equipment

Once applications for the event are submitted, Meijer teams will review and select the vendors they would like to meet virtually. Suppliers not chosen for the event may be reviewed by Meijer buyers and business teams again in the future as business needs change.

“As we continue on our supplier diversity journey, we’re pleased to grow this event to be inclusive of all the kinds of businesses we partner with in our stores,” said Jamie Akemann, group vice president of indirect procurement and supplier diversity.