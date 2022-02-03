Michigan reports 15th highest monthly job quit rate in 2021

A new report showed Michigan is among the top states where residents are quitting their jobs at a record pace.

As workers leave their jobs en masse in a phenomenon known as The Great Resignation, a new report from ChamberofCommerce.org showed 3% of Michigan workers quit their jobs each month in 2021, which was the 15th-highest rate of any U.S. state last year.

“According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), quits totaled 4.5 million in November, a record high, and have been trending upward since April 2020,” the report said. “The quit rate — defined as the number of monthly quits as a percentage of total employment — rose to 3% in November, tying September’s record.”

Historically, job openings, hires and separations have tracked each other, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this pattern, the report said. At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, total separations rose to a record 16.3 million as businesses across the country laid off workers and shut down. Separations also were high in April 2020 but then returned to more typical levels and have been trending upward ever since. At the same time, job openings have been climbing rapidly, reaching near record levels in October 2021 amid widespread labor shortages.

As businesses across the country struggle to hire, workers continue to quit in droves, the report said. Total quits and quit rates have been rising since spring 2020, causing quits to account for an increasingly large share of total separations. As has been widely reported, the pandemic caused many workers to reassess their priorities and look for jobs that offer more flexibility, as well as better pay and benefits, and the current labor market has put workers in a good position to make headway on those goals.

Job openings currently total 10.6 million, and with 6.9 million unemployed workers, there are about 1.5 jobs per every unemployed worker, according to the BLS data cited in the report.

The accommodation and food service industry, which includes restaurants, bars and hotels, was found to have the highest average monthly quit rate for 2021, at 5.7%. This industry also had the greatest increase in its quit rate from 2020-21, at 1.5 percentage points.

Government had the lowest quit rate in 2021 and was the only sector that saw a decline in its quit rate year over year, the report said.

To determine the states with the highest quit rates, researchers at ChamberofCommerce.org analyzed the latest BLS data. The researchers ranked states according to the average monthly quit rate in 2021. Researchers also calculated the total quits in 2021, the percentage point change in the quit rate from 2020-21 and quits as a percentage of total separations in 2021.

Michigan data summary