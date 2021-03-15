Miller Johnson adds new attorneys

Miller Johnson welcomed senior counsel Hillary Scholten and associate attorney Julia Schall to its firm.

Scholten specializes in immigration law in the firm’s employment and labor group. She also leads its government affairs practice. She was the former 2020 Democratic Congressional nominee for Michigan’s 3rd District.

Prior to joining the congressional race, she was an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and later served as an attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. While there, she defended the legal rights of immigrants and migrant farmworkers in Michigan through community organizing, political advocacy and federal litigation.

Scholten received her Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Gordon College in Massachusetts.

Schall will be practicing out of the firm’s Grand Rapids and Detroit offices in its taxation group. She focuses on estate planning, estate and trust administration, family office counseling and tax law.

Schall previously was an accounting manager at Plante Moran, a provider of investment advisory, trust, tax and insurance services.

She also was a senior tax consultant at Deloitte, a Fortune 500 company, working on audit and corporate taxation matters in Detroit. She worked on national consulting projects and served as an adviser to high net worth family offices, providing tax compliance services.

Schall earned her J.D. from Michigan State University College of Law and her B.A. from Michigan State University.