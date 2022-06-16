NABR names West Michigan’s best and brightest companies

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) next month will honor its 2022 class of West Michigan businesses with the best human resources practices.

The NABR revealed the early round of 2022 winners for its Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan awards program earlier this month (see list below), and the honorees, plus other yet-to-be-revealed category winners, will be recognized Tuesday, July 12, at a ceremony at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville.

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. Applicants were scored on compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative wellness and well-being solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment and selection; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-life blend; community initiatives and corporate responsibility; and leadership, strategy and company performance.

“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest program. “They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees.”

West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For 2022 winners

4Front Credit Union

Adventure Credit Union

AEBetancourt

Air Lift Company

Ally Logistics

Altus Inc.

AmeriFirst Home Mortgage

Andy J. Egan Co.

Arbor Financial Credit Union

ArcSite

Armstrong International

Baker Holtz, CPAs and Advisors

Barnes & Thornburg

Baudville Brands

BDO USA

Beene Garter

Behler-Young

BHS Insurance

BizStream

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

BlueOx Credit Union

Brink, Key & Chludzinski

Brio Living Services

Buist Electric

Butterball Farms

C-4 Analytics

Car City

Cascade Die Casting Group

Charter Capital Partners

Choice Schools Associates

Clark Retirement Community

Comfort Research

Consumers Credit Union

Crystal Mountain

Davenport University

Dematic

DeNooyer Chevrolet

DeNooyer Ford

DeWys Manufacturing

DFCU Financial

DIG

Display Pack

Dominion Systems

Easter Seals – Michigan

Eckert Wordell

Emmanuel Hospice

Epitec

EQI

EV Construction

Express Employment Professionals

Extruded Aluminum

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Feyen Zylstra

Fleis & Vanderbrink Engineering

Flexco

Flexfab

Flow-Rite Controls

Foresight Management

Garrison Dental

Ghafari Associates

GMB Architecture + Engineering

GNS Holland

Grand Rapids Metrology

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

GRBS

Greenleaf Hospitality Group

Greenleaf Trust

GreenStone Farm Credit Services

GT Independence

Gun Lake Casino

Harbor Industries

Hastings Mutual Insurance Company

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo

Highpoint Community Bank

Hill Island Financial

Hoekstra Electric

Holland Hospital

Honigman

Hope College

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy

Humanex Ventures

Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors

Hutcherson Construction

Imperial Beverage

InsITe Business Solutions

ITC Incorporated – Elkhart

ITC Incorporated – Hudsonville

ITPartners+

Jonas Paul Eyewear

Kalamazoo Community Foundation

KALSEE Credit Union

Koops Inc.

KSS Enterprises

Lachman King

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lakeshore Advantage

Lakewood Construction

Legacy Trust

Legal Copy Services

Life EMS Ambulance

Lighthouse, an Alera Group company

Macatawa Bank

Mel Trotter Ministries

Mercantile Bank

Metro Toyota

Michigan First Credit Union

Michigan Software Labs

Mill Steel Company

Moss

Motion Dynamics Corporation

MSU Federal Credit Union

New Holland Brewing Co.

Northpointe Bank

Nugent Builders

Nulty Insurance

OMNI Community Credit Union

OptiMed Health Partners

OsborneKlein

OST

Packaging Compliance Labs

PADNOS

Paragon D&E

Pella Windows & Doors by Horne

Procare Landscape and Chop Tree Service

Progressive AE

Quality Car Wash

Rehmann

RENK America

Resthaven

Revel

Ritsema Associates

Robroy Enclosures

Rockford Construction

Schupan & Sons

Seaman’s Mechanical

SecurAlarm Systems

Seelye Auto Group

Senior Resources of West Michigan

Service Express Inc. (SEI)

Service Professor

Soils & Structures

Southwest Michigan First

SpartanNash

St. Ann’s Home

Star Truck Rentals

Suburban Inns

Sunset Senior Communities

Terryberry

TGW Systems

The C2 Group

The Kendall Group

The Urban You

The Wiser Financial Group

Think Chromatic

Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Total Quality Logistics

TowerPinkster

Town & Country Group

Triangle Associates

Trillium Staffing Solutions

Twisthink

UFP Technologies Inc.

United Bank of Michigan

University of Michigan Health-West

Vanderwall Brothers Concrete Products

Veneklasen Construction

Virtual Systems

Vision Real Estate Investment

Volta Power Systems

Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling

West Michigan Transport

West Michigan Whitecaps

Willis Law

Windemuller

Wolverine Building Group

Worksighted

WSI

Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Business Consultants

Zeigler Auto Group