NABR names West Michigan’s best and brightest companies

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) next month will honor its 2022 class of West Michigan businesses with the best human resources practices.
The NABR revealed the early round of 2022 winners for its Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan awards program earlier this month (see list below), and the honorees, plus other yet-to-be-revealed category winners, will be recognized Tuesday, July 12, at a ceremony at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville.
The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. Applicants were scored on compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative wellness and well-being solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment and selection; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-life blend; community initiatives and corporate responsibility; and leadership, strategy and company performance.
“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest program. “They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees.”
West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For 2022 winners
4Front Credit Union
Adventure Credit Union
AEBetancourt
Air Lift Company
Ally Logistics
Altus Inc.
AmeriFirst Home Mortgage
Andy J. Egan Co.
Arbor Financial Credit Union
ArcSite
Armstrong International
Baker Holtz, CPAs and Advisors
Barnes & Thornburg
Baudville Brands
BDO USA
Beene Garter
Behler-Young
BHS Insurance
BizStream
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
BlueOx Credit Union
Brink, Key & Chludzinski
Brio Living Services
Buist Electric
Butterball Farms
C-4 Analytics
Car City
Cascade Die Casting Group
Charter Capital Partners
Choice Schools Associates
Clark Retirement Community
Comfort Research
Consumers Credit Union
Crystal Mountain
Davenport University
Dematic
DeNooyer Chevrolet
DeNooyer Ford
DeWys Manufacturing
DFCU Financial
DIG
Display Pack
Dominion Systems
Easter Seals – Michigan
Eckert Wordell
Emmanuel Hospice
Epitec
EQI
EV Construction
Express Employment Professionals
Extruded Aluminum
Family Promise of Grand Rapids
Feyen Zylstra
Fleis & Vanderbrink Engineering
Flexco
Flexfab
Flow-Rite Controls
Foresight Management
Garrison Dental
Ghafari Associates
GMB Architecture + Engineering
GNS Holland
Grand Rapids Metrology
Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing
GRBS
Greenleaf Hospitality Group
Greenleaf Trust
GreenStone Farm Credit Services
GT Independence
Gun Lake Casino
Harbor Industries
Hastings Mutual Insurance Company
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo
Highpoint Community Bank
Hill Island Financial
Hoekstra Electric
Holland Hospital
Honigman
Hope College
Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy
Humanex Ventures
Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors
Hutcherson Construction
Imperial Beverage
InsITe Business Solutions
ITC Incorporated – Elkhart
ITC Incorporated – Hudsonville
ITPartners+
Jonas Paul Eyewear
Kalamazoo Community Foundation
KALSEE Credit Union
Koops Inc.
KSS Enterprises
Lachman King
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Lakeshore Advantage
Lakewood Construction
Legacy Trust
Legal Copy Services
Life EMS Ambulance
Lighthouse, an Alera Group company
Macatawa Bank
Mel Trotter Ministries
Mercantile Bank
Metro Toyota
Michigan First Credit Union
Michigan Software Labs
Mill Steel Company
Moss
Motion Dynamics Corporation
MSU Federal Credit Union
New Holland Brewing Co.
Northpointe Bank
Nugent Builders
Nulty Insurance
OMNI Community Credit Union
OptiMed Health Partners
OsborneKlein
OST
Packaging Compliance Labs
PADNOS
Paragon D&E
Pella Windows & Doors by Horne
Procare Landscape and Chop Tree Service
Progressive AE
Quality Car Wash
Rehmann
RENK America
Resthaven
Revel
Ritsema Associates
Robroy Enclosures
Rockford Construction
Schupan & Sons
Seaman’s Mechanical
SecurAlarm Systems
Seelye Auto Group
Senior Resources of West Michigan
Service Express Inc. (SEI)
Service Professor
Soils & Structures
Southwest Michigan First
SpartanNash
St. Ann’s Home
Star Truck Rentals
Suburban Inns
Sunset Senior Communities
Terryberry
TGW Systems
The C2 Group
The Kendall Group
The Urban You
The Wiser Financial Group
Think Chromatic
Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Total Quality Logistics
TowerPinkster
Town & Country Group
Triangle Associates
Trillium Staffing Solutions
Twisthink
UFP Technologies Inc.
United Bank of Michigan
University of Michigan Health-West
Vanderwall Brothers Concrete Products
Veneklasen Construction
Virtual Systems
Vision Real Estate Investment
Volta Power Systems
Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling
West Michigan Transport
West Michigan Whitecaps
Willis Law
Windemuller
Wolverine Building Group
Worksighted
WSI
Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Business Consultants
Zeigler Auto Group
