NABR names West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

The National Association for Business Resources selected a large group of companies in West Michigan as exemplar organizations to work for due to their “innovative and thoughtful” approach to human resources.

NABR earlier this month published its 2021 list of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, and 166 companies in the region were selected to receive the honor.

“Throughout the year, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. “As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race relations and employee wellbeing. In these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others.”

The selected companies will be honored in a virtual program July 20, in which the winning companies will compete for 13 elite awards, one for each category. An overall winner that excelled in all categories also will be honored with a “Best of the Best Overall” award.

People can register to watch the digital presentation here.

Best and Brightest to Work For Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Miami; Milwaukee; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; West Michigan; and nationally.

Methodology

To determine the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, an independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry, based on various categories. These include compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

2021 West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

4front Credit Union

a.j. Veneklasen Inc.

ABD Engineering & Design Inc.

Adamy Valuation

Adventure Credit Union

AEBetancourt

Air Lift Company

Allied Business Services

Allied Electric Inc.

Amerifirst Home Mortgage

Andy J. Egan Co

Arbor Financial Credit Union

Armstrong International

Baker Holtz, CPAs and Advisors

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Baudville Brands

BDO USA LLP

Beene Garter LLP

Behler-Young Company

Bell’s Brewery Inc.

BHS Insurance

BizStream

BKC | Brink, Key & Chludzinski P.C.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Buist Electric Inc.

Butterball Farms Inc.

CasterDepot

Charter Capital Partners

Choice Schools Associates

CHOP Tree Service

Clark Retirement Community

Comfort Research

Consumers Credit Union

Crystal Mountain

CTS Telecom

Davenport University

DeWys Manufacturing Inc.

DFCU Financial

Dominion Systems Inc.

Easter Seals of Michigan

Eckert Wordell

Emmanuel Hospice

Epitec

EQI Ltd.

EV Construction

Express Employment Professionals – West Michigan

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Fettig

Feyen Zylstra

Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering Inc.

Flexco

Flexfab LLC

Flow-Rite Controls

Foresight Management

Forest Area Credit Union

Garrison Dental Solutions

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Ghafari Associates LLC

GMB Architecture + Engineering

GNS Holland Inc.

Grand Rapids Metrology

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Greenleaf Hospitality Group

Greenleaf Trust

GT Independence

Gun Lake Casino

Harbor Industries Inc.

Hastings Mutual Insurance Company

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo

Highpoint Community Bank

Holland Hospital

Honigman LLP

Hope College

Humanex Ventures

Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors

Hutcherson Construction

Industrial Magnetics Inc.

InsITe Business Solutions LLC

ITC Incorporated

ITPartners+

ITS Partners

Kalamazoo Community Foundation

Kevin Toler & Associates

Kids’ Food Basket

Knight Watch Inc.

Koops Inc.

KSS Enterprises

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lachman Stuart

LaFleur

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lakeshore Advantage

Lakewood Construction

Legacy Trust

Legal Copy Services Inc.

Life EMS Ambulance

Lighthouse, an Alera Group Company

Macatawa Bank

Mel Trotter Ministries

Mercantile Bank of Michigan

Metro Health University of Michigan Health

Michigan First Credit Union

Michigan Software Labs

Mill Steel Company

MSU Federal Credit Union

New Holland Brewing Company

Northpointe Bank

Nugent Builders Inc.

Nulty Insurance

OMNI Community Credit Union

OptiMed Health Partners

OsborneKlein

OST (Open Systems Technologies)

PADNOS

Paragon D&E

Pella Windows & Doors by Horne

Plante Moran

Progressive AE

Rehmann

Revel

Ritsema Associates

Robroy Enclosures

Rockford Construction

Schupan & Sons Inc.

Seaman’s Mechanical

Seber Tans PLC

SecurAlarm Systems Inc.

Seelye Auto Group

Service Express

Service Professor Inc.

SHEFIT

Sherpack

Soils & Structures

Southwest Michigan First

SpartanNash

SpendMend LLC

St. Ann’s Home

Star Truck Rentals

Suburban Inns

Sun Title Agency

Sunset Retirement Communities & Services

TANDEM365

Terryberry

TGG Solutions

The C2 Group

The Kendall Group

The Wiser Financial Group

Think Chromatic

Total Quality Logistics

TowerPinkster

Town & Country Group

Triangle Associates Inc.

Trillium Staffing Solutions

Twisthink

UFP Technologies

UMRC & Porter Hills

United Bank

Vanderwall Brothers Concrete Products

West Michigan Transport LLC

West Michigan Whitecaps

Windemuller

Wolverine Building Group

Worksighted

WSI

Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Business Consultants

Zeigler Auto Group