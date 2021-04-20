NABR names West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

The National Association for Business Resources selected a large group of companies in West Michigan as exemplar organizations to work for due to their “innovative and thoughtful” approach to human resources.
NABR earlier this month published its 2021 list of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, and 166 companies in the region were selected to receive the honor.
“Throughout the year, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. “As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race relations and employee wellbeing. In these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others.”
The selected companies will be honored in a virtual program July 20, in which the winning companies will compete for 13 elite awards, one for each category. An overall winner that excelled in all categories also will be honored with a “Best of the Best Overall” award.
People can register to watch the digital presentation here.
Best and Brightest to Work For Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Miami; Milwaukee; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; West Michigan; and nationally.
Methodology
To determine the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, an independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry, based on various categories. These include compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.
2021 West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
4front Credit Union
a.j. Veneklasen Inc.
ABD Engineering & Design Inc.
Adamy Valuation
Adventure Credit Union
AEBetancourt
Air Lift Company
Allied Business Services
Allied Electric Inc.
Amerifirst Home Mortgage
Andy J. Egan Co
Arbor Financial Credit Union
Armstrong International
Baker Holtz, CPAs and Advisors
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Baudville Brands
BDO USA LLP
Beene Garter LLP
Behler-Young Company
Bell’s Brewery Inc.
BHS Insurance
BizStream
BKC | Brink, Key & Chludzinski P.C.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Buist Electric Inc.
Butterball Farms Inc.
CasterDepot
Charter Capital Partners
Choice Schools Associates
CHOP Tree Service
Clark Retirement Community
Comfort Research
Consumers Credit Union
Crystal Mountain
CTS Telecom
Davenport University
DeWys Manufacturing Inc.
DFCU Financial
Dominion Systems Inc.
Easter Seals of Michigan
Eckert Wordell
Emmanuel Hospice
Epitec
EQI Ltd.
EV Construction
Express Employment Professionals – West Michigan
Family Promise of Grand Rapids
Fettig
Feyen Zylstra
Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering Inc.
Flexco
Flexfab LLC
Flow-Rite Controls
Foresight Management
Forest Area Credit Union
Garrison Dental Solutions
Gerald R. Ford International Airport
Ghafari Associates LLC
GMB Architecture + Engineering
GNS Holland Inc.
Grand Rapids Metrology
Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing
Greenleaf Hospitality Group
Greenleaf Trust
GT Independence
Gun Lake Casino
Harbor Industries Inc.
Hastings Mutual Insurance Company
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo
Highpoint Community Bank
Holland Hospital
Honigman LLP
Hope College
Humanex Ventures
Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors
Hutcherson Construction
Industrial Magnetics Inc.
InsITe Business Solutions LLC
ITC Incorporated
ITPartners+
ITS Partners
Kalamazoo Community Foundation
Kevin Toler & Associates
Kids’ Food Basket
Knight Watch Inc.
Koops Inc.
KSS Enterprises
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Lachman Stuart
LaFleur
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Lakeshore Advantage
Lakewood Construction
Legacy Trust
Legal Copy Services Inc.
Life EMS Ambulance
Lighthouse, an Alera Group Company
Macatawa Bank
Mel Trotter Ministries
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Metro Health University of Michigan Health
Michigan First Credit Union
Michigan Software Labs
Mill Steel Company
MSU Federal Credit Union
New Holland Brewing Company
Northpointe Bank
Nugent Builders Inc.
Nulty Insurance
OMNI Community Credit Union
OptiMed Health Partners
OsborneKlein
OST (Open Systems Technologies)
PADNOS
Paragon D&E
Pella Windows & Doors by Horne
Plante Moran
Progressive AE
Rehmann
Revel
Ritsema Associates
Robroy Enclosures
Rockford Construction
Schupan & Sons Inc.
Seaman’s Mechanical
Seber Tans PLC
SecurAlarm Systems Inc.
Seelye Auto Group
Service Express
Service Professor Inc.
SHEFIT
Sherpack
Soils & Structures
Southwest Michigan First
SpartanNash
SpendMend LLC
St. Ann’s Home
Star Truck Rentals
Suburban Inns
Sun Title Agency
Sunset Retirement Communities & Services
TANDEM365
Terryberry
TGG Solutions
The C2 Group
The Kendall Group
The Wiser Financial Group
Think Chromatic
Total Quality Logistics
TowerPinkster
Town & Country Group
Triangle Associates Inc.
Trillium Staffing Solutions
Twisthink
UFP Technologies
UMRC & Porter Hills
United Bank
Vanderwall Brothers Concrete Products
West Michigan Transport LLC
West Michigan Whitecaps
Windemuller
Wolverine Building Group
Worksighted
WSI
Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Business Consultants
Zeigler Auto Group
Facebook Comments