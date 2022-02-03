Native News Online joins URL Media Network

1 of 3

An 11-year-old local Indigenous news platform recently joined a national media network founded to address the underrepresentation of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities.

Native News Online on Tuesday, Jan. 25, became the 10th member of URL Media, a national network of BIPOC-owned and -operated media organizations.

“Native News Online has been elevating native voices for 11 years,” said Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and publisher of Grand Rapids-based Native News Online. “We are excited about our new affiliation with URL Media because we will now be able to uplift other BIPOC voices, as well. We look forward to sharing stories, opportunities, ideas and best practices with these high-performing BIPOC publications and their talented teams.”

The announcement of Native News Online joining the URL Media network came during the one-year anniversary celebration of URL, which was co-founded by Sara Lomax-Reese, CEO of Philadelphia-based WURD Radio, one of the few Black-owned talk radio stations in the nation, and veteran journalist and media executive S. Mitra Kalita, publisher of Epicenter-NYC, a newsletter started to help New Yorkers get through the pandemic.

Following racial justice protests across the nation in 2020, URL Media launched in January 2021 to address the persistent underfunding and underrepresentation of BIPOC communities, with eight media organizations representing a diverse mix of cultures, media formats, geography and audiences.

Members of the network share content, distribution and other resources “to enhance reach, expand revenue and build long-term sustainability.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Native News Online as our first Indigenous partner,” Kalita said. “The truth is that the narrative of America is incomplete without this vital, foundational perspective. We look forward to working to amplify their powerful storytelling and platform.”

Inaugural members of URL Media were WURD Radio, Epicenter-NYC, Documented, Scalawag, The Haitian Times, TBN24, ScrollStack and Palabra. Minneapolis-based Sahan Journal joined in May 2021.