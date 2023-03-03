Noncompete agreements may be on the chopping block

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is proposing an idea that would change the way business is done in Michigan and across the country.

The federal agency, whose mission is protecting the public from deceptive or unfair business practices and from unfair methods of competition through law enforcement, advocacy, research and education, is proposing to eliminate noncompete agreements between employers and their workers.

A noncompete clause or agreement, according to the FTC, is a contractual term between an employer and a worker that blocks the worker from working for a competing employer or starting a competing business, typically within a certain geographical area and period of time after the worker’s employment ends.

Currently, Rhoades McKee employment and labor attorney Mark Smith, said employers benefit from noncompete agreements in a variety of ways.

“It enables them to retain their workforce because employees are concerned that if they go somewhere else, they will be stopped from working for someone else,” he said. “It also allows for employers to freely share information with its employees that they might not otherwise share if they thought that tomorrow (their employees) could go across the street and use the information against them.”

Noncompete agreements affect a variety of industries, everything from health care to cosmetics.

The FTC said noncompete clauses prevent workers from leaving jobs and decrease competition for workers, and they lower wages for both workers who are subject to them as well as workers who are not.

The agency also said noncompete clauses prevent new businesses from forming, stifling entrepreneurship, and prevent novel innovation that would otherwise occur when workers are able to broadly share their ideas.

The FTC has given the public until March 20 for an opportunity to comment on the proposed rule changes online. Some of the comments that already were posted were from individuals who are in favor of the ban.

An anonymous individual who is a family nurse practitioner said their employer “had them to sign an 18-month no-compete clause, which prevents them from working for a competitor.”

“I have found this unfair in that this would require me to change specialties or travel one to two hours more to work in an area that is outside of the noncompete area,” the family nurse practitioner said. “Please consider passing this ban to allow workers to seek out better-paying jobs without having to move large distances or retrain.”

Similar to health care, Smith said geography plays an important role in the cosmetics industry.

“This happens a lot in the beautician area, where someone will say, ‘I don’t want you to work within a 10-mile radius of my salon because I know the customers I have introduced you to will travel 10 miles to see their favorite beautician,’” he said. “But, to put a restriction of 200 miles is unreasonable because most people are not going to travel that kind of a distance to have their hair cut. So, the courts look at what is a reasonable geographic area.”

Even if noncompete agreements are eliminated, employers still can protect their secrets by using other statutes.

Smith said Michigan, like other states, has the Uniformed Trade Secrets Act. The law makes it illegal to use an employer trade secret for personal gain or for the betterment of a competitor, but employers are focused on prevention.

“So, the FTC says this information will be protected, even if an (employee) goes to a competitor they aren’t allowed to use it,” he said. “A lot of the industry people think that that’s naive because in many circumstances you will not necessarily know that a (former) employee is using their trade secret information until they’ve already used it, and then they’ve already suffered damages. Then they’ll end up having to litigate the issue of the amount of damages. Most industries take the perspective that it is better to prevent the use of trade secret information than it is having to litigate regarding damages when the trade secret has already been revealed.”

If noncompete agreements are eliminated, Smith said, employers will not only have to abandon their use of the clauses but also revisit their handbooks, confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements to make sure they are not the functional equivalents of noncompete agreements.

The elimination of noncompete agreements is a long way from being implemented, if at all. The FTC is currently seeking public feedback and may make changes, in a final rule, based on the comments and on the FTC’s further analysis of the issue, Smith said.

Once the final rule is published, there may be some push back from companies and businesses about the legality of the rule, he added.

