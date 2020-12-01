Partner organizations host employer education series

Spectrum Health, BHS Insurance and Henn Lesperance PLC are hosting an employer education series to keep employers up-to-date on current trends.

Each month, there will be a 45-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session. The current format will be online, but there may be an in-person option in the future.

Human resources officials, facilities, safety, CFOs, risk managers and business owners are encouraged to attend.

The first event, COVID and the holidays – employer considerations, will be hosted by Henn Lesperance attorney Andrew Cascini from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Series schedule

These events are free to attend. Register at eventbrite.com.