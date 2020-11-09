Partners hosting resource event to help veterans file benefit claims

A group of local and state agencies is hosting a special event to help veterans get the benefits they have earned.

The Michigan American Legion Department, Advocate Health Advisors, Patriot Agency and the Kent County Leadership Council Committee are hosting an event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday to help veterans file claims for benefits and learn about other resources.

The second annual Veterans Health and Resource Fair, to be held at the Michigan National Guard Armory, at 1200 44th St. SW in Wyoming, will provide information and resources for military veterans and their family members. Representatives from Veterans Affairs, the American Legion, Michigan Veteran Service Agency and other nonprofit agencies will be available to discuss veteran benefits and programs.

Additionally, Christina Lonigro, regional manager of Advocate Health Advisors, will recognize Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses at the event.

Military veterans and family members are welcome. Veterans are encouraged to bring their discharge papers (DD-214). If they cannot find the papers, a representative will assist them in obtaining copies. Help also will be offered for veterans who are missing service medals or badges.

More information on the event is available by contacting Patriot Agency’s Charlie Batizy at (616) 218-5635 or cbatizy@att.net.