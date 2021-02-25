Partners hosting virtual International Women’s Day event

Amway, Inforum, Meijer and Spectrum Health are coming together to observe International Women’s Day with a half-day virtual conference.

The partners are hosting the virtual International Women’s Day celebration with a local focus on the theme “Together Toward Tomorrow: Amplifying All Voices,” from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 8.

The ninth annual event will feature keynote speaker Shirley Davis, Ph.D., who is president and CEO of SDS Enterprises LLC, a global workforce and talent management solutions firm. Davis has been featured by “The Today Show,” NPR, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Essence, Black Enterprise, The Washington Post and Inclusion Magazine.

Tickets for the event, $50, can be purchased at IWDGrandRapids.com.

“This year, more than ever, we must continue the celebration of women and the many contributions we share with the world,” said Angel Duff, director and managing counsel of legal, HR and diversity and inclusion at Amway. “Our goal is to come together with women and the people who support them to embrace what makes us unique and empower the sharing of diverse perspectives. This aligns with the work Amway has been doing to cultivate a culture that includes everyone, where employees can bring their true and authentic selves to work.”

Davis’s keynote presentation, “Making it Count: Creating a Space at the Table for Everyone,” will focus on bringing women and allies together to support and amplify each other’s voices. Attendees will learn “strategies and bold moves that highly successful leaders have used to get invited to the table and tips for how to influence, initiate and impact culture change not only inside the workplace but in society as well.”

Breakout session speakers will include Heidi Frye, author, leadership coach and president of UPwords; Dot Proux, executive coach and leadership development facilitator; Latrice Sampson Richards, a life enhancement coach, licensed professional counselor supervisor and founder and “head unicorn in charge” at The Black Unicorn Project; and a panel discussion with contributors from Amway, Meijer and Spectrum Health.

Attendees also will be able to choose one of the following breakout sessions to attend: