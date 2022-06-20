PMP Personnel and Axios HR merge

1 of 3

Two staffing and human resources services firms have merged to expand client offerings across Michigan.

Petoskey-based PMP Personnel and Grand Rapids-based Axios HR said Monday, June 20, they merged their two firms into a combined entity, effective in March.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined entity has 72 employees across 11 offices from northern to southwestern Michigan.

PMP Personnel and Axios HR, along with all staff members and office locations, will continue to operate under their own names and brands, with no interruption or changes, they said. PMP affiliates Care Plus TLC and Financial Search Group also are part of the merger.

The decision to merge came after the companies met and realized they share the same values and dedication to customer service, and their complementary services would be a fit for their respective client bases.

“This combined entity will provide greater benefit to our existing clients while becoming a more attractive, comprehensive HR solution to prospective clients,” said Kellie Haines, CEO of Axios HR. “Both companies have a rich history of being considered as trusted advisers and not vendors, so we felt now was the time to expand our portfolio to offer even more value to our customers.”

Haines now serves as CEO of the combined entity from her Grand Rapids office, although she will regularly travel between the two regions.

“Axios has a solid footing in West Michigan, and PMP’s core strength is serving northern Michigan. We both wanted to expand our reach, so this just felt like a natural progression,” said Dr. Gilbert “Gib” Mosher, founder of PMP Corporation. “Our business is based on relationships, and Axios HR is equally committed to providing the best counsel and services to our clients, so I’m very excited at what we can do together to serve Michigan.”

PMP Personnel, which has offices in Auburn, Gaylord, Gladwin, Sparta, Traverse City and its headquarters in Petoskey, is part of the PMP Corporation owned and operated by Mosher, a Bay City emergency room physician and entrepreneur. Aside from PMP Personnel, PMP Corporation owns Integrity Medical Management Solutions (health care billing), Financial Search Group (professional financial recruitment) and Care Plus TLC (medical home care).

Axios HR, with offices in Holland, Ionia, Muskegon, Grand Rapids and Traverse City, was founded in 1988 by Dan Barcheski, who led the company to success with its divisions Staffing Inc., Axios Professional Recruitment and Axios Human Resource Services. Aside from the staffing industry, the company handles human resources outsourcing and serves as a full-service HR solution for hundreds of Michigan companies. Axios HR is a 100% employee stock ownership plan organization, with Barcheski serving as chair and Haines as CEO.

“In the short time that we’ve had to combine teams, we’ve already seen the inherent similarities our people bring to a client engagement,” Haines said. “Our clients are going to realize the value of our expanded professional offerings and services and the unmatched desire to serve, giving 100% to client solutions.”