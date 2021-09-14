Right Place vice president moves to MiBiz

The former vice president of technical services and regional director of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center-West is now associate publisher for MiBiz.

The regional business publication MiBiz said Monday, Sept. 13, that the manufacturing and economic development executive Justine Burdette joined its staff as associate publisher.

In her new role, Burdette will work with the MiBiz team to build the organization’s editorial, sales, audience development and production operations. She will work with Brian Edwards, publisher, to boost the 33-year-old publication’s efforts to provide high-quality business journalism in West Michigan.

Previously, Burdette was vice president, technical services at The Right Place and regional director for the Center-West. Prior to that, she worked for a national retail chain as training specialist and as a consultant specializing in performance-based learning.

“I’m excited to have Justine on the team,” Edwards said. “She’s deeply connected with the region’s manufacturing sector, which is the core of our coverage and our audience, but she also brings a breadth of experience in other industries and a track record in operations management, community engagement and talent development.”

With Burdette coming on board, Denise Montambo will be moving from associate publisher into the role of executive vice president of sales and business development with responsibility for driving ad revenues and consulting services.