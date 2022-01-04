Staffing firm hosting ‘New Year, New Career’ event all week

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a hiring event all week on behalf of over 100 employers to fill more than 500 light industrial and skilled trades jobs.

The staffing firm is hosting a “New Year, New Career” recruiting push all week through Friday, Jan. 7, via phone and in-person interviews during business hours.

“As we move into 2022, companies are continuing to ramp up their hiring efforts as they look toward growth goals over the next year,” said David Robb, director of operations for Express Pros Grand Rapids.

“This year, we are seeing more hiring demand than ever before for this time of year. It is a great time for someone to find a job if they are not currently working or to potentially move to a better job if they are employed. We are helping connect people to full-time, permanent jobs at some of the best companies in Grand Rapids. Job seekers working with Express will likely be able to choose between dozens of different job opportunities to ensure they get the best job, pay, location and schedule for their needs.”

Those seeking employment can connect with Express Pros in the following ways:

Sign up for a phone interview here.

Call (616) 281-0611 any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 7.

Stop by in person at 1760 44th St. SW, Suite 10, in Wyoming any time during business hours.

Top job openings