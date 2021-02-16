Staffing firm hosting skilled trades job fair

The local branch of Express Employment Professionals will host a skilled trades job fair this week on behalf of more than 50 West Michigan employers.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids said it will host a remote skilled trades job fair to recruit for over 50 West Michigan companies through phone interviews from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday.

Express Pros represents hundreds of employers throughout West Michigan and is partnering with many of these companies to host this event to connect with as many job seekers as possible throughout the day.

“As we move into 2021, hundreds of companies throughout Grand Rapids are hiring and growing their teams. Skilled trades positions are in more demand than ever before, and they provide a great opportunity for someone to have a very successful career,” said Janis Petrini, Grand Rapids franchise owner of Express Pros. “Grand Rapids continues to outpace the state and the nation in our economic recovery, and we are excited to serve as the bridge between talented job seekers and some of the best local employers.”

Those seeking employment can participate by registering for a phone interview time slot at which Express will call them for an interview, or they can call (616) 281-0611 anytime during the event for an immediate phone interview.

Those who participate can expect a 15- to 30-minute conversation to review work history, job desires and potential position matches. Recruiters then will walk candidates through the next steps in the hiring process.

All positions are either contract-to-hire or direct-hire openings. Positions are available on all shifts and pay ranges from $16 to $32 per hour.

At this particular event, Express Pros is looking for individuals who have past skilled trades experience, but the firm also helps job seekers find a variety of other industrial, administrative and professional positions. Those who are not able to attend the skilled trades job fair or who are looking for a different type of job can contact Express Pros at (616) 281-0611 to schedule a phone interview or visit expresspros.com/grandrapidsmi to apply online.

Top openings at the skilled trades job fair

Electrical technician, first shift — $23.50/hr.

HVAC apprentice, first shift — $20-$23/hr.

Industrial electrician, all shifts — $21-$33/hr.

Maintenance technician, all shifts — $16-$28/hr.

Master electrician, first shift — $28-$32/hr.

Process technician, second and third shifts — $20-$24/hr.

Refrigeration assembler, first shift — $18-$19/hr.

Facilities maintenance technician, first shift — $20-$25/hr.

Die setters (plastic injection molding), second and third shifts — $20-$26/hr.

Die setters (metal stamping), all shifts — $18-$22/hr.

Flexographic press operators, second shift — $23-$25/hr.

Brake press operators, second shift — $16-$20/hr.

Machine set-up technicians, first and third shifts — $16-20/hr.

TIG welder/fabricators, first and second shifts — $16-$24/hr.

Machine builders, first shift — $18-$24/hr.

CNC machinists, third shift — $16-$20/hr.