Staffing firms hosting virtual job fair for administrative, professional roles

Express Employment Professionals and Specialized Recruiting Group of Grand Rapids are partnering to host an administrative and professional virtual job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the two-day event during business hours Aug. 31-Sept. 2, candidates will have the chance to interview with an administrative or professional recruiter to be considered for hundreds of job opportunities at over 50 companies in the Grand Rapids area.

“Our professional and administrative recruiting teams have partnered to put on this hiring event because we are currently serving more companies than ever before,” said Janis Petrini, owner of Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids and Specialized Recruiting Group of Grand Rapids. “We are seeking candidates for a wide variety of positions, from entry-level customer service to various leadership roles. When candidates work with us, we provide them with the opportunity to get in front of dozens of different companies all through one interview. We are excited to help as many people as possible find the next step in their career through this virtual job fair.”

Those interested can register for a virtual interview time slot online and provide basic information so they can be matched with the correct recruiting specialist. Everyone who registers is guaranteed a complete virtual interview. Time slots are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register right away.

Positions range from entry-level to leadership and executive roles.

Top openings

Human resources coordinator

Human resources generalist

Manufacturing engineer/continuous improvement champion

Production supervisor

Manufacturing team leader

Customer service specialist

Leasing consultant and assistant property manager

Warehouse customer service and warehouse clerks

Graphic support

Technical illustrator

Senior account manager

Executive assistant

Inside sales/customer support

Sales support coordinator

Accounts payable (part time)

Accounts receivable

Customer care and order processing

Credit and collections specialist

Those who are not able to interview during the two-day event this week but are interested in finding a new job can contact Express Employment Professionals at (616) 281-0611 to schedule a different interview time.