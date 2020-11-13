The Job Post moves into new office

A recruiting firm social enterprise of Guiding Light moved into a new office.

The Job Post said last month that it moved to 401 Hall St. SW, Suite 425, in Grand Rapids.

With plenty of free parking, the new office offers easier and more convenient access to job seekers and hiring companies from a location just south of downtown Grand Rapids at the U.S. 131 and Hall Street exit, and near I-196.

Previously, The Job Post operated in Guiding Light’s building at 255 S. Division Ave. in downtown Grand Rapids. However, since COVID-19 arrived, strict visitor restrictions were in place to keep the men in Guiding Light’s programs safe and healthy while in a communal living environment.

In adapting to these safety measures, The Job Post, which is open to all companies and job seekers in West Michigan, shifted to virtual operations. But now with a new separate office, recruiters can once again see candidates and clients in person by appointment when needed.

“Like many companies, our operations came to halt during the onset of the pandemic, but we’re thankful to have had a quick bounce back as the local economy started to reopen,” said Stephanie McKinnon, director of operations for The Job Post. “With current unemployment levels and high demand in many industries, this is a critical time for us to connect West Michigan applicants with companies in need.”

The Job Post’s 800-square-foot suite includes three desk spaces for recruiters and applicants to meet and complete paperwork, as well as a separate conference room for larger meetings with clients. The space features an urban, industrial feel with lots of natural light, exposed ceilings and hardwood floors.

Visits to the office are by appointment only. Upon entry into the office, each person must wash their hands, have their temperature checked and complete a confidential health screening. Face coverings are required, and at least 6 feet of distance must be maintained in the building.

“Our new office offers a comfortable and inviting space for safely meeting with applicants and clients,” McKinnon said. “It enables us to keep the momentum we’ve regained and increase the funds we’re able to provide back to Guiding Light to support its programs.

“We’re looking forward to only growing from here to support Guiding Light, job seekers and employers during this time of recovery.”

As a social enterprise of Guiding Light, The Job Post operates on a model similar to other staffing agencies. All revenues generated from its placement work are returned to Guiding Light to support the nonprofit’s Back to Work and Recovery programs.

Candidates who utilize The Job Post have a solid chance at immediate full-time work. More than 2,900 individuals have been placed in full-time jobs since its inception in 2015.

Those who are selected to fill positions operate on a temporary employment basis for 90 days with the opportunity for full-time, permanent work and the eligibility for benefits, health insurance and a 401(k) at the end of the 90 days.