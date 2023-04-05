These are the richest people in Michigan, according to Forbes

Dan Gilbert is still the richest person in Michigan, and it isn’t particularly close.

With a net worth of $18 billion, Gilbert ranked No. 92 on Forbes’ 2023 “World’s Billionaire List,” released Tuesday. The chairman of Detroit-based Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 21 spots from last year on the list, which notes that nearly half of the world’s billionaires are worth less than they were a year ago.

Next among Michiganders was Ronda Stryker, a third-generation heir and director at medical device company Stryker Corp., based in Kalamazoo. Her $6.9 billion net worth put her at No. 344 on the list. (Her siblings, Jon and Pat, were Nos. 636 and 905 with $4.3 billion and $3.2 billion respectively.)

