These are the richest people in Michigan, according to Forbes
Stryker Corp. headquarters. MiBiz file photo.

Dan Gilbert is still the richest person in Michigan, and it isn’t particularly close.

With a net worth of $18 billion, Gilbert ranked No. 92 on Forbes’ 2023 “World’s Billionaire List,” released Tuesday. The chairman of Detroit-based Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) fell 21 spots from last year on the list, which notes that nearly half of the world’s billionaires are worth less than they were a year ago.

Next among Michiganders was Ronda Stryker, a third-generation heir and director at medical device company Stryker Corp., based in Kalamazoo. Her $6.9 billion net worth put her at No. 344 on the list. (Her siblings, Jon and Pat, were Nos. 636 and 905 with $4.3 billion and $3.2 billion respectively.)

