Wedge hires first president

A startup company that created a video screening tool for job seekers and recruiters has hired its first president.

Holland-based human resources technology company Wedge hired Theo Rokos, formerly an advisory board member for Wedge, as its president, a newly created role.

Wedge said Rokos brings “deep industry expertise” that he will use to help define the company’s path forward.

Rokos most recently served as chief revenue officer at Job.com. He also is the co-founder and former CEO of the video interviewing pioneer GreenJobInterview, acquired in 2017, and co-author of “Sustainable Staffing: How ‘Thinking Green’ is Changing the Way the World’s Leading Organizations Attract (and Keep) Top Talent.”

“There are few people who understand HR technology, and more specifically video interviewing, as well as Theo,” said Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge. “He has witnessed the evolution and advancement firsthand and knows what talent acquisition teams are looking for in terms of technology. Theo’s been an invaluable member of our advisory board, and I am thrilled to have him accept this role.”

Rokos said he is excited to come on board.

“It will surprise almost no one to hear that HR technology has changed dramatically in recent years, but one thing remains clear: video is a game-changing recruiting tool for organizations of all sizes. Video empowers candidates to demonstrate more of what they have to offer, helps recruiters and hiring managers improve collaboration, mitigate bias and identify top talent faster, and at the same time, streamlines the process for everyone involved,” he said. “Wedge is at an exciting point in (its) journey as a company, and together, we’ll focus on delivering candidate-centric experiences while building out the future of video screening solutions.”

Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is a one-way recorded video interview platform “that enables candidates to show their true selves” to recruiters and hiring managers. More information is at wedgehr.com.