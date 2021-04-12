West Coast Chamber to feature top leaders on employee retention

The West Coast Chamber of Commerce will feature a pair of local company leaders at a virtual event on the topic of employee retention.

The Holland-based chamber will feature Ed Amaya, president of Kenowa Industries, and Brett VanderKamp, CEO of New Holland Brewing Co., for the April installment of the virtual Wake Up West Coast Coffee Break series, “The Secret Sauce of Employee Retention,” which will be held 10-10:45 Tuesday.

Registration is $20 for nonmembers and free for members.

“In a time when attracting talent is a challenge in many industries across the board, developing a culture and work environment where employees want to stay for the long term is a key strategy in retaining talent,” the chamber said. “The April Wake Up West Coast Coffee Break features a conversation with leaders of two local businesses known for thriving workplace cultures. They will discuss their top tips for keeping their teams motivated and their turnover rates low.”

Amaya

Amaya’s career at Kenowa Industries began in 2003 when he was hired as the manufacturing manager. He became president of Kenowa Industries in 2006. In 2009, he became majority owner, and this change in ownership qualified the company to become a certified minority-owned business. In 2012, Kenowa Industries was awarded the Minority Owned Business of the Year award from the Holland Chamber, now called the West Coast Chamber.

VanderKamp

VanderKamp co-founded New Holland Brewing Company in 1996. Today, he serves as CEO, overseeing the corporate and leadership teams and its 500 employees. New Holland’s craft beer and spirits are sold across the country and around the globe. Its retail presence continues to grow with two full-service restaurants, a spirits tasting room, two brick-and-mortar stores and an online store. In 2015, VanderKamp was named the Small Business Person of the Year by the West Coast Chamber.

The program is sponsored by AES.

More information is available by emailing Caroline Monahan at caroline@westcoastchamber.org or calling (616) 928-9107.