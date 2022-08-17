West Michigan companies featured on Inc. 5000 list

Twenty-seven companies in West Michigan recently were listed among the fastest-growing companies nationwide.

According to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, several businesses based out of Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo and surrounding cities ranked among the top in terms of percentage of revenue growth.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

West Michigan companies on the 2022 list plus revenue growth

487. Campspot, Grand Rapids, 1,266%

1,134. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Grand Rapids, 572%

1,179. SHEFIT, Hudsonville, 550%

1,182. Fiduciary Financial Advisors, Grand Rapids, 550%

1,217. Warehousing and Fulfillment USA, Grand Rapids, 534%

1,398. BrainGu, Grand Rapids, 461%

1,420. Construction Simplified, Grand Rapids, 453%

2,011. AEBetancourt, Grand Rapids, 299%

2,263. Volta Power Systems, Holland, 259%

2,339. ITPartners+, Grand Rapids, 251%

2,340. Blastek, Shelbyville, 250%

2,476. Fifth Wheel Freight, Kentwood, 234%

2,540. Test Drive, Ada, 226%

2,674. Ally Logistics, Grand Rapids, 212%

2,957. Michigan Software Labs, Ada, 184%

3,038. Jonas Paul Eyewear, Grand Rapids, 178%

3,180. Proforma Printhouse, Kalamazoo, 167%

3,226. Service Professor, Grand Rapids, 165%

3,480. LaFleur Marketing, Grand Rapids, 149%

3,717. Packaging Compliance Labs, Kentwood, 136%

3,889. Deksia, Grand Rapids, 127%

3,905. FlexPost, Holland, 126%

4,333. College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving, Kalamazoo, 104%

4,500. Creative Studio Promotions, Grand Rapids, 98%

4,584. Moss, Grand Rapids, 95%

4,595. CoreUltrasound Equipment, Grand Rapids, 95%

4,990. JBL Resources, Grand Rapids, 80%

The entire 2022 Inc. 5000 list is here.

Inc., a business media brand, has released its 5000 list every year since 1982.