West Michigan companies make Forbes’ best employers list

Forbes recently released its 2022 America’s Best-In-State Employers list, including several West Michigan companies.

In Michigan, Bronson Healthcare was the No. 4 employer among hospitals and health systems, according to Forbes, and is ranked No. 39 overall across all employer categories and industries in the state.

Bronson Healthcare, founded in 1900, is headquartered in Kalamazoo and is southwest Michigan’s largest employer and leading health care system. With 8,600 employees and more than 1,500 medical staff members, it offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations.

“I always say there is no place I’d rather be, and this recognition by Forbes indicates that is also true for the many talented people in our workforce across southwest Michigan,” said Bill Manns, Bronson Healthcare president and CEO. “It is quite an honor to see the positivity of our culture and investment in our people reflected back through such a high recommendation of Bronson as a great place to work.”

Stryker, a medical technology products and services company headquartered in Kalamazoo, ranked No. 7 statewide. Gentex, a Zeeland designer, developer, manufacturer and supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection products ranked No. 13 statewide.

They were followed by Gordon Food Services in Wyoming, ranked No. 17, Steelcase in Grand Rapids, ranked No. 27, state of Michigan in Lansing at No. 32, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Lansing at No. 34 and Perrigo in Allegan at No. 45.

Other West Michigan companies listed included EDUStaff, Sparrow Health System, Spectrum Health, Holland Hospital, Michigan State University and Meijer.

Forbes ranked contenders in its America’s Best-In-State Employers list based on feedback gathered from 7,000 American employees. Criteria included safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and initiatives around diversity, equity and inclusion and openness to telecommuting.

Employees also were asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. A total of 1,382 U.S. employers from varying industries were in the 2022 survey, including 262 hospitals and health systems.