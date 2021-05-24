West Michigan companies rank among Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2021

Inc. magazine named four companies in West Michigan to a list of U.S. organizations with exceptional workplaces.

The magazine published its sixth annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021 last week online and in the May/June 2021 print issue, which hit newsstands last week. Four West Michigan companies are on the list, which is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American organizations that have created exceptional workplaces, whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey — conducted by the Omaha, Nebraska-based HR technology company Quantum Workplace — on topics including management effectiveness, perks and employee growth.

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” said Scott Omelianuk, Inc. magazine editor-in-chief. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important, as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

West Michigan companies on the list

FOAMit, manufacturing, Kentwood

Greenleaf Trust, financial services, Kalamazoo

Michigan Software Labs, software, Ada

National Nail, construction, Wyoming