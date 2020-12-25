West Michigan employers rate among nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

The National Association for Business Resources named nearly 80 companies headquartered in West Michigan to its list of the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation.

The organization released the unranked list containing 79 West Michigan winners last week. The 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in spring 2021. During the summit, the 101 highest scoring national winning companies will be revealed, and the Elite awards also will be presented to the highest-winning companies demonstrating exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.

The 2020 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key metrics, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee engagement, retention, education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; and more.

“Throughout 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. “As the conversation and focus have shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding creating a virtual culture that works, race relations and ensuring the well-being of their employees come first. In these unique times, these Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others.”

National Association of Business Resources

The National Association of Business Resources was founded in 1996.

Through its Best and Brightest programs, the organization provides specialized business services, education and resources for businesses throughout the U.S.

2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation – West Michigan

ABD Engineering & Design, Grand Rapids

AEBetancourt, Grand Rapids

Allied Business Services, Zeeland

Amerifirst Home Mortgage, Kalamazoo

Arbor Financial Credit Union, Kalamazoo

Baudville Brands, Cascade Township

Bell’s Brewery, Comstock

Belwith Products LLC, Grandville

BHS Insurance, Grandville

BizStream, Allendale

Buist Electric, Byron Center

Butterball Farms, Grand Rapids

CasterDepot, Wayland

Choice Schools Associates, Wyoming

Comfort Research, Grand Rapids

Consumers Credit Union, Kalamazoo

Davenport University, Grand Rapids

DeWys Manufacturing, Marne

DK Security, Cascade Township

Eckert Wordell, Kalamazoo

Eenhoorn, Grand Rapids

Emmanuel Hospice, Grand Rapids

EV Construction, Holland

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids, Wyoming

Family Promise of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids

Feyen Zylstra, Walker

Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering, Cascade Township

Flexco, Grand Rapids

Foresight Management, Grand Rapids

Ghafari Associates, Grand Rapids

GMB Architecture + Engineering, Grand Rapids

GNS Holland, Holland

Grand Rapids Label Company, Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Metrology, Wyoming

Greenleaf Hospitality Group, Kalamazoo

Greenleaf Trust, Kalamazoo

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo

Hoekstra Electrical Services, Holland

HUMANeX Ventures, Kalamazoo

InsITe Business Solutions, Zeeland

Kevin Toler & Associates, Grand Rapids

Koops Inc., Holland

LaFleur Marketing, Grand Rapids

Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids

Lakewood Construction, Holland

Legal Copy Services, Grand Rapids Township

Life EMS Ambulance, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries, Grand Rapids

Metro Health University of Michigan Health, Wyoming

Michigan First Credit Union, Grand Rapids

Michigan Software Labs, Ada

New Holland Brewing Co., Holland

OMNI Community Credit Union, Battle Creek

OptiMed Health Partners, Kalamazoo

OsborneKlein, Portage

Paragon D&E, Cascade Township

Progressive AE, Plainfield Township

Rockford Construction, Grand Rapids

Schupan & Sons, Kalamazoo

SecurAlarm Systems, Wyoming

Service Express, Grand Rapids

Sherpack, Kentwood

Soils & Structures, Norton Shores

Southwest Michigan First, Kalamazoo

SpartanNash, Byron Center

SpendMend, Cascade Township

St. Ann’s Home, Grand Rapids

Terryberry, Grand Rapids

The C2 Group, Grand Rapids

The Wiser Financial Group, Kalamazoo

TowerPinkster, Kalamazoo

Triangle Associates, Walker

Trillium Staffing Solutions, Grand Rapids

Twisthink, Holland

West Michigan Whitecaps, Comstock Park

Willis Law, Kalamazoo

Windemuller Electric, Wayland

Worksighted, Holland

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc., Grand Rapids