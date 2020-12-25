West Michigan employers rate among nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

The National Association for Business Resources named nearly 80 companies headquartered in West Michigan to its list of the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation.
The organization released the unranked list containing 79 West Michigan winners last week. The 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in spring 2021. During the summit, the 101 highest scoring national winning companies will be revealed, and the Elite awards also will be presented to the highest-winning companies demonstrating exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.
The 2020 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key metrics, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee engagement, retention, education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; and more.
“Throughout 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. “As the conversation and focus have shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding creating a virtual culture that works, race relations and ensuring the well-being of their employees come first. In these unique times, these Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others.”
National Association of Business Resources
The National Association of Business Resources was founded in 1996.
Through its Best and Brightest programs, the organization provides specialized business services, education and resources for businesses throughout the U.S.
2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation – West Michigan
ABD Engineering & Design, Grand Rapids
AEBetancourt, Grand Rapids
Allied Business Services, Zeeland
Amerifirst Home Mortgage, Kalamazoo
Arbor Financial Credit Union, Kalamazoo
Baudville Brands, Cascade Township
Bell’s Brewery, Comstock
Belwith Products LLC, Grandville
BHS Insurance, Grandville
BizStream, Allendale
Buist Electric, Byron Center
Butterball Farms, Grand Rapids
CasterDepot, Wayland
Choice Schools Associates, Wyoming
Comfort Research, Grand Rapids
Consumers Credit Union, Kalamazoo
Davenport University, Grand Rapids
DeWys Manufacturing, Marne
DK Security, Cascade Township
Eckert Wordell, Kalamazoo
Eenhoorn, Grand Rapids
Emmanuel Hospice, Grand Rapids
EV Construction, Holland
Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids, Wyoming
Family Promise of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids
Feyen Zylstra, Walker
Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering, Cascade Township
Flexco, Grand Rapids
Foresight Management, Grand Rapids
Ghafari Associates, Grand Rapids
GMB Architecture + Engineering, Grand Rapids
GNS Holland, Holland
Grand Rapids Label Company, Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Metrology, Wyoming
Greenleaf Hospitality Group, Kalamazoo
Greenleaf Trust, Kalamazoo
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo
Hoekstra Electrical Services, Holland
HUMANeX Ventures, Kalamazoo
InsITe Business Solutions, Zeeland
Kevin Toler & Associates, Grand Rapids
Koops Inc., Holland
LaFleur Marketing, Grand Rapids
Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids
Lakewood Construction, Holland
Legal Copy Services, Grand Rapids Township
Life EMS Ambulance, Grand Rapids
Mel Trotter Ministries, Grand Rapids
Metro Health University of Michigan Health, Wyoming
Michigan First Credit Union, Grand Rapids
Michigan Software Labs, Ada
New Holland Brewing Co., Holland
OMNI Community Credit Union, Battle Creek
OptiMed Health Partners, Kalamazoo
OsborneKlein, Portage
Paragon D&E, Cascade Township
Progressive AE, Plainfield Township
Rockford Construction, Grand Rapids
Schupan & Sons, Kalamazoo
SecurAlarm Systems, Wyoming
Service Express, Grand Rapids
Sherpack, Kentwood
Soils & Structures, Norton Shores
Southwest Michigan First, Kalamazoo
SpartanNash, Byron Center
SpendMend, Cascade Township
St. Ann’s Home, Grand Rapids
Terryberry, Grand Rapids
The C2 Group, Grand Rapids
The Wiser Financial Group, Kalamazoo
TowerPinkster, Kalamazoo
Triangle Associates, Walker
Trillium Staffing Solutions, Grand Rapids
Twisthink, Holland
West Michigan Whitecaps, Comstock Park
Willis Law, Kalamazoo
Windemuller Electric, Wayland
Worksighted, Holland
WSI Workforce Strategies Inc., Grand Rapids
Facebook Comments