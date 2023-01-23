When work from home means work from anywhere, vacation towns want your business

The peak winter travel season is winding down, but some vacation towns hope remote work will keep a different type of tourist coming back.

In Park City, Utah — one of the nation’s most popular winter destinations — vacation rental company Alpine Ski Properties is pitching a “great work and leisure balance” during your stay.

“Work remotely from one of our rental homes, then hit the slopes at our world-class ski resorts,” the property manager advertises. “There’s no better place than the mountaintop to decompress after a long day’s work.”

