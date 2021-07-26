Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting hiring events at Roskam Baking Co.

A local staffing and recruiting agency is hosting weekly hiring events at Roskam Baking Co. to fill labor and machine operator positions.

Beginning Tuesday, Workforce Strategies Inc. (WSI), a recruitment and staffing agency, will host weekly on-site hiring events from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. at Roskam Baking Company, at 1140 Butterworth St. SW in Grand Rapids.

Roskam is a family-owned and operated business that has been making a variety of delicious bakery products and snacks since 1923.

WSI is teaming up with Roskam to fill general labor and machine operator positions on all shifts. Associates of Roskam “enjoy a team-oriented work environment, temporary and temp-to-hire opportunities, as well as vacation time, medical benefits and a pay increase upon hire,” WSI said. Pay rates for these positions begin at $15 per hour.

“New Roskam associates can expect to work with a diverse group of people who consider each other family,” said Ana Post, WSI Grand Rapids branch manager. “WSI can help you get your foot in the door with temporary or temp-to-hire employment at Roskam. How far you go is up to you.”

Job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and dress in compliance with good manufacturing practices while attending the hiring event, wearing: