WSI Workforce Inc. hosting manufacturing job fair

A staffing and recruiting firm will host a job fair later this month to fill manufacturing and warehouse positions for an employer in the region.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. will host a career event at TRMI, at 100 Hill Brady Road in Battle Creek, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 21, to fill manufacturing and warehouse positions on all three shifts.

“We’re excited to be hosting a job fair on-site at TRMI because WSI associates have had positive experiences working there,” said Aliya Fadel, WSI branch manager in Battle Creek. “Employees rave about the year-round climate control, super clean work environment and thorough training process.”

TRMI is an automotive manufacturing company founded in 1986 that produces automotive switch-related components.

Employees receive overtime pay, comprehensive training programs and the ability to be hired in after 400 hours, should positions be available.

Pay rates for these positions range from $14 to $14.30 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner prior to entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout. To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and be prepared to pass a drug screening.

Applicants can call the WSI office at (269) 968-1008 or go online for more details.