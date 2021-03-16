WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hires VP of finance

A staffing and recruiting firm in the region hired a new vice president of finance and administration.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said last week that it hired Sarah Hoffman for the role.

Hoffman will be joining WSI’s corporate team, based in Kalamazoo, to focus on implementing new initiatives to help achieve financial and operational excellence branchwide.

“We’re fortunate to be welcoming Sarah to the team,” said Jeff O’Brien, WSI president and CEO. “Her extensive background in finance will be a proven asset to our company as a whole. We’re looking forward to utilizing her strategic solutions for corporate operations and financial affairs.”

Prior to joining WSI, Hoffman worked in corporate finance roles for over 20 years at companies such as Talicor, The Distribution Solutions, John A. Moore DMD and Hands On Originals.

A Kentucky native, she relocated to Michigan nine years ago.

“I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to be a part of a company that is solidly centered around its core values,” Hoffman said. “WSI continually strives for a positive, innovative and forward-thinking approach to addressing the needs of all parties in their industry space. It is an exciting time to be at WSI.”

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc.

Founded in 2001, WSI provides employment solutions for associates, internal staff and clients. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, WSI also has offices in Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Sturgis, metro Detroit, central Ohio and northern Indiana.