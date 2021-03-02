WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting companywide job fairs

A recruitment and staffing agency will host companywide hiring events across seven of its locations next week, including four in West Michigan.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said it will host companywide job fairs at its branches in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Sturgis — in addition to at locations in Ohio and Indiana — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10.

The staffing firm said it is looking to fill hundreds of jobs with immediate start dates. Candidates are needed to fill full- and part-time positions in manufacturing, general labor, warehouse, production and more.

“With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, we hope we’ll be lucky enough to find hundreds of people a job just right for them,” said Erica Bohms-Coon, WSI director of staffing operations. “With the variety of positions we have available, there is something to fit every job seeker’s needs.”

Jobs are available for people with all levels of experience, education and skills. The roles offer a range of incentives, depending on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time, THC-friendly options and the ability to be hired in permanently after a trial work period.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner before entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, areas are cleaned and sanitized frequently, and hand sanitizer is readily available and encouraged for use at all locations.

To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and plan on chatting with staffing coordinators for about 45 minutes about their work history, preferred type of job and schedule availability.

Applicants can learn more at wsitalent.com.