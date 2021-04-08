WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting companywide job fairs

A staffing and recruiting agency will host hiring events at several of its branches next week.

Kalamazoo-based WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said Wednesday, April 7, it will host companywide hiring events at its branches in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Sturgis — in addition to at locations in Ohio and Indiana — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

The staffing firm said it is looking to fill hundreds of jobs with immediate start dates. Candidates are needed for full- and part-time positions in manufacturing, general labor, warehouse, production and more.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our monthly hiring events throughout many of our offices,” said Erica Bohms-Coon, WSI director of operations. “With the variety of industries, positions and shifts available, there is something to fit every job seeker’s needs.”

Jobs are available for people with all levels of experience, education and skills. The roles offer a range of incentives, depending on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time, THC-friendly options and the ability to be hired in permanently after a trial work period.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner before entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, WSI will provide one. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, areas are cleaned and sanitized frequently, and hand sanitizer is available and encouraged for use at all locations.

To help expedite the process, job seekers should bring two forms of ID and plan on chatting with staffing coordinators for about 45 minutes about their work history, preferred type of job and schedule availability.

Applicants can learn more at wsitalent.com.