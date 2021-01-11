WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting companywide job fairs

A staffing and recruiting firm in the region will host job fairs at seven of its locations this week, including four in West Michigan.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said it will host companywide job fairs at its branches in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Sturgis — in addition to at locations in Ohio and Indiana — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

The staffing firm said it is looking to fill hundreds of jobs. Candidates are needed to fill full- and part-time positions in manufacturing, general labor, warehouse, production and more.

Jobs are available for people with all levels of experience, education and skills. The roles offer a range of incentives, depending on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time, THC-friendly options and the ability to be hired in with good attendance.

“Most job seekers don’t think of going to a staffing agency for help finding a permanent job,” said Steve Beebe, vice president at WSI. “Many of the companies we work with are looking for workers they can hire in permanently.”

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner before entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout at each location. To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and plan on chatting with staffing coordinators for about 45 minutes about their work history, their preferred type of job and their schedule availability.

Applicants can learn more at wsitalent.com.