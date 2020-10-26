WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting in-person job fair

A West Michigan staffing and recruiting firm is hosting a job fair in Grand Rapids next month on a Saturday.

WSI Workforce Strategies said it will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7 at its Grand Rapids office, at 1960 28th St. SE.

The recruiting firm is changing tactics as it looks to fill hundreds of open part-time and full-time positions in manufacturing, welding, facility services and more.

“We decided to hold this hiring event on a Saturday to make it accessible for people who may be looking for new job opportunities while currently employed or tied down with virtual schooling during the week,” said Ana Post, WSI Grand Rapids branch manager. “This gives them the ability to further their job search without taking time off of other responsibilities.”

Positions are available at all experience, education and skill levels. The roles offer a range of incentives, depending on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time and the ability to be hired in permanently with good attendance. Pay rates range from $12 to $16 per hour.

Additionally, WSI is currently conducting a program where job seekers can earn money by referring others to work for WSI. Referees have the chance to win $200 per referral.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner prior to entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with six-foot distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout. To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and be prepared to pass a drug screening.

Applicants also can call the WSI office at (616) 957-8199 or go online for more details.