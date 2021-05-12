WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting job fair at Garden Fresh Gourmet

A local staffing and recruiting firm will host a job fair next week on behalf of a company known for making salsa and tortilla chips.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. will host an on-site job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 19 at Garden Fresh Gourmet, 45 Franklin St. SW in Grand Rapids.

Garden Fresh is looking to fill machine operator positions on all shifts. The company is a large-scale food manufacturer known for its premium deli products, such as tortilla chips, salsa and hummus. Garden Fresh said associates can expect a bright, clean and team-oriented environment; the opportunity to be hired in with good attendance and productivity; and pay rates of $12 to $15 per hour.

All attendees of the hiring event will receive a large bag of fresh tortilla chips to sample the products they would be making every day.

“Associates note that they love the positive and collaborative work environment they experience every day working at Garden Fresh,” said Michelle Ignasiak, WSI account manager.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner before entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, WSI will provide one. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the building.

To help expedite the process, job seekers should bring two forms of identification and come dressed compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices, which includes these apparel guidelines:

Wear a plain T-shirt with no images or writing. The shirt must be clean and tucked in, without buttons or strings. No hoodies are allowed in the facility. If cold, applicants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt under their T-shirt.

No jeans, leggings or sweatpants are allowed.

Wear closed-toed shoes.

No jewelry, watches or beaded belts are allowed. Wedding bands without stones are OK.

No piercings, tongue rings or tissue piercings are allowed.

No artificial nails, nail polish or fake eyelashes are allowed.

Applicants can learn more by contacting WSI’s Grand Rapids office.