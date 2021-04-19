WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting job fair at Roskam Baking Co.

A staffing and recruiting agency will host another on-site hiring event this month at a food manufacturing plant in Kentwood.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said it will host a job fair at Roskam Baking Company, at 5353 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Door U, in Kentwood, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

Founded in 1923, Roskam is a family-owned and -operated business that makes a variety of private-label bakery products and snacks.

WSI is teaming up with Roskam to fill direct-hire and temp-to-hire positions on second and third shifts. Roskam is looking for associates that will thrive in a team-oriented work environment that offers temp-to-hire opportunities, as well as vacation time, medical benefits and a pay increase upon hire. Pay rates begin at $14 per hour.

“For these roles, Roskam associates will be working with a team to produce comfort food favorites like various sweetbreads and the ultimate Thanksgiving staple — croutons,” said Ana Post, WSI Grand Rapids branch manager. “We have full-time, direct-hire and temp-to-hire opportunities for job seekers on second and third shift with immediate start dates.”

Job seekers are asked to maintain Good Manufacturing Practice compliance while attending the hiring event by following these apparel guidelines:

Wear a plain T-shirt with no images or writing. The shirt must be clean and tucked in, without buttons or strings. No hoodies are allowed in the facility. If cold, applicants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt under their T-shirt.

No jeans, leggings or sweatpants are allowed.

Wear closed-toed shoes.

No jewelry, watches or beaded belts are allowed. Wedding bands without stones are OK.

No piercings, tongue rings or tissue piercings are allowed.

No artificial nails, nail polish or fake eyelashes are allowed.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner before entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, WSI will provide one. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification.

Applicants can learn more by contacting WSI’s Grand Rapids office here.