WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting job fair in Grand Rapids

A West Michigan staffing and recruiting firm will host a job fair at its Grand Rapids office next week.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said it will host a career event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9 at its office at 1960 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

“We still have hundreds of openings for qualified workers throughout Grand Rapids,” said Ana Post, branch manager at WSI. “We also have THC-friendly opportunities, as many of our clients are no longer looking at a THC-free drug screen as a preemployment condition.”

WSI works with various companies throughout Grand Rapids in industries including food manufacturing, light industrial, aerospace, facility services and more.

The firm currently is conducting two programs through which job seekers can earn money by referring others to work for WSI. Those doing the referring have the chance to win $200 per referral, plus a chance to win a month of free rent, up to $1,000.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperature taken with a temporal scanner prior to entering the building for the job fair. Face masks are required inside. If attendees don’t have a mask, WSI will provide one. Interior areas will be marked with 6-foot distances, and there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout for the job fair. To help expedite the process, job seekers should bring two forms of identification and be prepared to pass a drug screening, if applicable.

Those interested in more information can call the WSI Grand Rapids office at (616) 957-8199.