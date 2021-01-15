WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting job fair this weekend

A local recruiting and staffing agency will host a job fair in Grand Rapids this weekend for people who are tied up on weekdays.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc., which has locations throughout West Michigan, will host a career event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at its Grand Rapids branch.

“We are ready to find employment for hundreds of people in the new year,” said Ana Post, WSI Grand Rapids branch manager. “Whether you’re looking for full- or part-time work, we have opportunities in a variety of industries that are sure to start your 2021 off on the right foot.”

Jobs are available for people with all types of experience, education and skill levels. The roles offer a range of incentives, depending on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time, THC-friendly options and the ability to be hired in with good attendance.

Pay rates range from $12 to $19 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner before entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout at each location. To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and plan on chatting with staffing coordinators for about 45 minutes about their work history, their preferred type of job and their schedule availability.

Applicants can learn more at wsitalent.com.