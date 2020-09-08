WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting job fair

A staffing and recruiting firm in the area is hosting an upcoming hiring event in Kalamazoo.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said it will host a career fair with open interviews from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Kalamazoo WSI office, at 3497 S. Ninth St. in Kalamazoo.

“We have a lot of openings for qualified workers throughout the Kalamazoo area, including Three Rivers, Lawton and Mattawan,” said Chelsea Hunter, WSI branch manager. “Job seekers can stop by today and start work tomorrow.”

Workforce Strategies Inc. works with various companies throughout Kalamazoo County in industries including automotive manufacturing, light industrial, warehouse and more.

Fabri-Kal, a Kalamazoo based packaging solutions company, will be on-site throughout the event to fill first- and third-shift inspector/packer roles. Employees of Fabri-Kal receive medical benefits, vacation time, tuition reimbursement and various career development opportunities. Pay rates for these positions begin at $13 per hour.

WSI also is currently conducting two programs in which job seekers can earn money by referring others to work for WSI. Those doing the referring have the chance to win $200 per referral, plus a chance to win free rent at up to $1,000.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner prior to entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with 6-foot distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout. To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and be prepared to pass a drug screening.

Please contact the Kalamazoo WSI Office or call (269) 488-5100 with any questions.