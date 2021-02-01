WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting open interviews

A staffing and recruitment firm in West Michigan will host companywide open interviews across participating branches this month.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. said it will host the interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at its branches in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Battle Creek and Sturgis, along with locations in Ohio and Indiana.

Candidates are needed for hundreds of full- and part-time positions in manufacturing, general labor, warehouse, production and more.

“Our last companywide open interviews were such a great success that we will now be hosting hiring events monthly,” said Erica Bohms-Coon, WSI director of staffing operations. “This gives job seekers the ability to plan ahead and schedule time to stop by our offices.”

Jobs are available for workers with all types of experience, education and skill levels. The roles offer the ability to be hired permanently after a trial period. Employees are eligible for a range of incentives, depending on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time, THC-friendly options and more.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner before entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout at each location. To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and plan on chatting with staffing coordinators for about 45 minutes about their work history, their preferred type of job and their schedule availability.

Applicants can learn more at wsitalent.com.