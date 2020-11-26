WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. hosting two job fairs

A West Michigan staffing and recruiting firm will host a pair of job fairs next week.

WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. will host the career events from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5 at its Grand Rapids office, 1960 28th St. SE.

“We understand that with all of life’s other responsibilities, it can be difficult to navigate scheduling conflicts. That’s why we wanted to offer job seekers two opportunities to attend our job fair,” said Ana Post, WSI Grand Rapids branch manager. “We have roles in a variety of industries with ranging shift times to accommodate even the busiest of schedules.”

WSI is recruiting for hundreds of full- and part-time positions in food manufacturing, general labor, warehouse and more.

Positions are available at all experience, education and skill levels. The roles offer a range of incentives, depending on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time, THC-friendly options and the ability to be hired in permanently with good attendance. Pay rates range from $12-$18 per hour.

Additionally, WSI currently is conducting a program where job seekers can earn money by referring others to work for WSI. Those referring have the chance to win $200 per referral.

Due to COVID-19, all applicants will have their temperatures taken with a temporal scanner prior to entering the building. Face masks are required inside, and if people don’t come with one, one will be provided. Standing areas are marked with 6-feet distancing, and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

WSI is anticipating a large turnout. To help expedite the process, job seekers are asked to bring two forms of identification and be prepared to pass a drug screening.

Applicants also can call the WSI office at (616) 957-8199 or go online for more details.