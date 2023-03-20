2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer Amanda Fielder

Amanda Fielder

Partner

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Fielder reverberates sound legal counsel. She is a labor and employment attorney who has defended employers from claims including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour issues and more.

She is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, which is a recognition given only to those whose public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and the welfare of their communities. Fielder has received several awards, including Best Lawyers in America for Labor and Employment and Commercial Litigation, and was named a Top Lawyer in Litigation – Labor Employment Benefits by Grand Rapids Magazine. She also was named one of the Grand Rapids Business Journal’s 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan and was a recipient of the Grand Rapids Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award.

Given her ability to move mission-forward, Fielder was tasked with leading the design of Warner’s new Grand Rapids office space with the goal of enhancing teamwork and cultivating a superior client experience.