2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Joseph Infante

Joseph Infante

Principal

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

Infante is a principal attorney whose expertise in the alcoholic beverage industry is wide-ranging. As leader of the firm’s alcoholic beverage regulation team, he is highly sought after to speak at state and national alcoholic beverage conferences.

He serves breweries, wineries and distilleries, advising them on operating in the highly regulated alcoholic beverage industry. Infante’s litigation experience includes representing clients in state and federal trial and appellate courts and mediation and arbitration proceedings. Since 2019, he has represented the 10-member Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula in its highly publicized ordinance dispute with Peninsula Township and recently obtained partial summary judgment for his clients.

Infante has been named a Top Lawyer for litigation and food and beverage law in Grand Rapids Magazine, was one of Grand Rapids Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Business Leaders in 2016 and 2018 and has been named a Leading Lawyer in Michigan since 2016. He is a member of the Hospice of Michigan Foundation Board and co-chairs the Hospice of Michigan’s Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser.