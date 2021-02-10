Attorney opens firm in Norton Shores during pandemic

After becoming a licensed attorney in January 2020, Joe L. Rivet opened his law firm, Rivet Health Law PLC, in July.

He is the lone attorney at his firm, 800 E. Ellis Road, Suite 515 in Norton Shores, where he focuses on health care reimbursement, compliance and third-party payor audits.

Rivet assists clients in understanding coding and billing regulations within Medicare and Medicaid. He also has worked in the medical group and hospital revenue cycle operations for over 20 years and has worked on the health insurance side running fraud and abuse divisions for five years.

“Reimbursement is complex and critically important to any provider submitting a claim to insurance,” he said. “It is equally important to patients ensuring bills are correctly submitted and processed by the insurance company. The reimbursement transactions are high in risk to any practice. I have seen a lot of opportunities and missed opportunities by providers over the years.

“After graduating law school, I really researched health law practices and saw an opportunity and space in the profession where I could help close a gap and provide legal services to providers on reimbursement and compliance issues. Understanding how a medical claim is created, abstracting medical records, knowing the insurance side of claims processing and provider contracts are solid experiences I bring to clients. This is something I am passionate about.”

Rivet also is an author of three books on evaluation and management services and speaks at various organizations on reimbursement issues and navigating third-party audits.

He received his Juris Doctor from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.