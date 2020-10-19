Attorney returns to firm

Kreis Enderle Hudgins & Borsos, P.C. has added attorney Mitchell Moldovan to its firm.

Moldovan, who clerked for Kreis Enderle, is practicing at the firm’s Kalamazoo office. He has over 19 years of experience in family law, estate planning and business transactions.

“Mitch is an outstanding lawyer, and we are pleased to welcome him back,” Kay E. Kossen, the firm’s managing partner, said. “His advocacy and transactional skills fit nicely with our full-service practice, and he will offer clients a valuable perspective.”

Moldovan specializes in family law matters like custody, child support, parenting time, paternity, asset division and spousal support issues.

He has counseled individuals, couples and families on matters such as wills, trusts, and other means to protect their assets and transfer wealth from generation to generation. Moldovan has also advised businesses, helping owners and shareholders with estate planning, business entity selection and formation and contract drafting and negotiation.

“I am delighted to be back at Kreis Enderle,” Moldovan said. “Because of its many practice areas and exceptional lawyers, my clients can rely on the firm to handle all of their legal needs, and I benefit personally and professionally from being among such talented colleagues.

Moldovan interned at the White House. He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, Kalamazoo County Bar Association, Kalamazoo County Family Law Bar Association, Kalamazoo County Trial Lawyers Association, Cass County Bar Association and St. Joseph County Bar Association.

Moldavan is a graduate of Albion College and he earned his J.D. from Wayne State University Law School.