Benchmark Litigation recognizes two Grand Rapids attorneys

1 of 2

Two local litigation attorneys were included in a worldwide law firm rankings’ 2022 notable law partners list.

Charissa Huang and Ryne Takacs, attorneys at Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, were named to Benchmark Litigation’s 2022 40 & Under list.

This list recognizes the most notable law partners under the age of 40 who are outstanding in their practices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Litigators named to the list frequently contribute to their firms’ major cases and are recognized by clients and peers for the quality of their work.

Huang was recognized for her practice in the areas of labor and employment, product liability and commercial litigation. She specializes in representing plaintiffs in employment law, school law, personal injury and wrongful death.

Huang also serves as counsel for a variety of business clients in both employment and commercial litigation matters. This is her fourth consecutive year on the 40 & Under list.

Takacs was recognized for his litigation practice in commercial and insurance matters. He serves the health care industry professionals and counsels clients throughout Illinois, Iowa and Michigan in the areas of business, commercial, civil and employment law. This is Takacs’ third year on the 40 & Under list.

Huang and Takacs are both shareholders in Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge’s Grand Rapids office.

This year’s 40 & Under list includes 87 litigators from the Midwest, eight of whom practice in Michigan.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge is a Michigan-based law firm with more than 60 active attorneys and offices in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon, specializing in litigation and trial services, business and real estate, and family and estate services.