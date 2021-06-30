Biden nominates 2 judges to Michigan’s federal courts

GRAND RAPIDS — Two women who became judges in 2007 are up for a promotion to federal courts on each side of Michigan.

Oakland County Judge Shalina Kumar was picked for U.S. District Court in eastern Michigan, and Court of Appeals Judge Jane Beckering was tapped for the same court in West Michigan.

The nominations, which require approval by the U.S. Senate, were made by President Joe Biden and announced Wednesday.

The White House said Kumar would be the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan.

Kumar and Beckering became judges the same way, filling vacancies through appointments by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm. They were subsequently elected by voters.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will pick their successors if Kumar and Beckering are confirmed by the Senate.